ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Living Room, a federally funded non-profit providing housing and health care for people living with HIV/AIDS in Atlanta confirmed to the CBS46 Bulldog one of their laptops was taken off site.
A source told CBS46, it was a now, former employee. Somehow the device was placed in the wrong hands.
And a source said, the laptop was held for ransom for nearly two weeks, before being handed back over to The Living Room.
Police were contacted about the incident, but because the laptop was returned, charges have not been pursued.
The Living Room confirmed a third-party forensic investigation is underway to determine if sensitive data was breached and if so, who may have been affected.
Until then, no clients have been notified.
The City of Atlanta, which administers the funds, is aware of the matter. The City told the CBS46 Bulldog it is taking the situation seriously and may have further comments as they continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.