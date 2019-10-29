ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Twenty-four-year-old Deionte Davis died on October 27 after a night of heavy drinking, according to Atlanta Police.
Police reported Davis was staying with Georgia State University students at the 112 Courtland apartments when they responded to an unresponsive person call.
They state that Davis was in an altercation with a security card and at some point became unconscious. Police say the security also administered CPR to Davis. He was transported to Grady hospital where he was pronounced dead.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy spoke with a source close to the investigation who said the security guard was interviewed by police then released.
The source added that the manager of 112 Courtland said the security guard acted very professionally after reviewing security footage, and that CPR was administered under directive of a 911 operator.
The source stated Narcan, a drug used to combat an overdose, was given to Davis at the scene.
GSU students say the apartments are known for parties, though they never end in a death.
“There’s always parties. Everybody hang out at 112, but I’ve never heard of anyone passing away,” said Skye Parham, a former GSU student who's friends still live in the building.
The source also said there was fighting between Davis and his friends before they entered the apartments.
CBS46 will continue to follow this story as it develops.
