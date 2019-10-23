ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The medical community is sounding an alarm about the impending shutdown of the BD sterilization plant in Covington, Georgia.
Governor Brian Kemp is seeking an emergency injunction that would temporarily shutdown the plant because it is blamed for emitting a cancer-causing chemical called Ethylene oxide.
A judge will rule on that injunction on Monday.
Ethylene oxide is widely used to sterilize medical equipment used in procedures for urological conditions, cardiothoracic and lung cancer surgeries, retinal detachments and ablations.
AdvaMed is a lobbying group that represents 97% of medical manufacturers in the United States.
The group claims all of those procedures are in jeopardy because of the closure of the Sterigenics facilities in Smyrna, Georgia and Willowbrook, Illinois; as well as the impending closure of the BD facility in Covington, Georgia.
"Governor Kemp's attempt to shut down another medical device sterilzation plant in the state is very alarming, and sets Georgians and many Americans down a potentially dangerous path with serious public health consequences," AdvaMed president and CEO Scott Whitaker said in a press release.
Whitaker went on to say, "More than one billion medical devices are at risk."
CBS46 has reached out to Governor Brian Kemp's office for comment. We are still waiting to hear back.
We also reached out to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. His office sent us this statement:
"We are unable to comment on pending litigation, but we look at every situation comprehensively and take very seriously our role in upholding the law and protecting the interests of Georgians."
