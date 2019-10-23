ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Manufacturers of medical devices are sounding an alarm about the risk to patients if there’s a temporary shutdown of a sterilization facility in Covington, Georgia.
Gov. Brian Kemp is seeking an emergency injunction that would temporarily shut down the Becton Dickinson plant over concerns it is emitting a cancer-causing gas called ethylene oxide.
A judge is scheduled to hear arguments on that request Monday.
Ethylene oxide is widely used to sterilize medical equipment used in procedures for urological conditions, cardiothoracic and lung cancer surgeries, retinal detachments and ablations.
The Advanced Medical Technology Association, known as AdvaMed, is a lobbying group that represents 97% of medical manufacturers in the United States.
The group claims all of those procedures are in jeopardy because of the closure of the Sterigenics facilities in Smyrna, Georgia and Willowbrook, Illinois; as well as the possible closure of the BD facility in Covington, Georgia.
"The potential closure in Covington, the closure in Smyrna and the closure in Illinois are leaving a ripple effect in key device types," said Greg Crist, a spokesman for AdvaMed.
"Catheters, feeding tubes, IV units, surgical kits, surgical trays -- we're starting to see the beginnings of shortages there," said Crist.
BD is fighting the governor’s attempt to shut it down. The company denies claims that it hasn’t been complying with state regulations. Company representatives sent out a statement asking people to call the governor's office and voice their concerns.
"Gov. Kemp's attempt to shut down another medical device sterilization plant in the state is very alarming and sets Georgians and many Americans down a potentially dangerous path with serious public health consequences," AdvaMed president and CEO Scott Whitaker said in a news release.
Whitaker went on to say, "More than one billion medical devices are at risk."
CBS46 has reached out to Kemp's office for comment.
Meanwhile, medical device manufacturers are trying to find news means of sterilization.
"We are looking at ‘cycle optimization’ which lowers the times that devices are exposed to this sterilant," said Crist. "There are a lot of efforts that we are taking, and in November we are going to bring these to the FDA and hopefully come up with a workable solution."
The FDA has now set up a task force that is tracking the numbers of available medical equipment that is sterilized by ethylene oxide.
The state attorney general's office sent the following statement regarding the implications of the shortage: We are unable to comment on pending litigation, but we look at every situation comprehensively and take very seriously our role in upholding the law and protecting the interests of Georgians.
Crist said several CEOs have expressed their concerns about what will happen if their products can't be sterilized.
He said one Georgia medical company that only manufacturers one piece of specialized equipment claims without the inventory that is sitting and waiting at the Sterigenics facility in Smyrna, the company will fail.
Crist said the company sent a letter to the Cobb County fire marshal pleading for officials to allow Sterigenics to sterilize its equipment.
