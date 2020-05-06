Exclusive: New Fulton County Health Director: COVID-19 resurgence likely

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Fulton County Board of Health director said if people continue to dismiss guidelines for social distancing, the state will see a surge in coronavirus cases.
“Clearly, there’s still transmissions going on. It’s not that we’re just finding undiscovered cases,” said Dr. Lynn Paxton. “No, every day, people are still getting infected.”
Paxton is a retired U.S. Public Health Service captain with an extensive career at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where she was recognized as an international leader in HIV prevention and pre-exposure, and serving as the Zika coordinator for the CDC’s Center for Global Health.
Paxton spoke exclusively with CBS46’s anchor Karyn Greer, her first media interview since taking office less than a week ago.
She said her return to public service is a result of the coronavirus pandemic and a personal call from the state’s top public health official, Dr. Kathleen Toomey.
Fulton County continues to lead the state in the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Previously, Dougherty County led the state with the highest numbers.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest numbers show Fulton has more than 3,200 positive cases and more than 130 deaths.
"We're a larger county. Remember, when you look at the number of deaths, the important thing to look at is, 'How does that compare to the actual population. And certainly, Fulton County is the largest county in terms of people in the state, so it's not utterly surprising that we would have a larger number of deaths," said Paxton. "We're working to do everything we can to bring that down."
Paxton said wearing masks, social distancing and constant hand washing remain critical to keeping the virus at bay, otherwise, a resurgence will occur.
“It's more than possible. If people let up too much in terms of these preventative measures. I would even call it probable,” she said.
Paxton said her staff continues to concentrate on efforts to flatten the curve through contact testing, and identifying county’s hot spots – which includes setting up mobile testing sites in communities where cases and deaths are the greatest.
