VP candidate Kamala Harris on Sunday shared her desire to have an overwhelming victory in Georgia and flip the state blue -- a feat that has not been done since 1992 when Bill Clinton won the presidency.
Gwinnett County is among Harris’ whirlwind election-eve campaign stops, since a Biden/Harris bus was nearly forced off a Texas highway Friday. Harris was not on the bus, but several campaign stops in Texas were cancelled to ensure her safety. President Trump later tweeted his nod of approval Saturday, retweeting eyewitness video and saying, “I LOVE TEXAS.”
Undeterred, Harris says the Biden/Harris ticket is dedicated to unity and healing the nation.
“Whether they vote for us or they vote for the other guys... I do believe the American people will say enough that’s gone too far if there is a disruption after this election and the outcome of this election has made it clear.”
Harris last minute appeal for Georgia votes falls on her second visit to Georgia within eight days.
“The state of Georgia has so much at stake in the outcome of this vote,” said Harris.
Harris’ message is carefully crafted to address one of Georgia’s top concerns: Coronavirus. Unlike her Republican opponent, Harris would not enter the interview room without everyone masked up socially distanced. Statewide, over 373,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed over 77,000 deaths. Harris was critical of Donald Trump’s rallies.
“Versus Donald trump who is holding super spreader events and modeling very bad behavior,” Harris quipped.
Harris’ fatigue-inducing crisis-cross travel is part of her strategy to flip Georgia -- a battle ground state -- blue.
Two days before election night we asked how will she spend election night? “With whom? My family (laughs).”
“It's all coming together. I can't even think past this interview at the moment (laughs)."
But no laughing matter is the divisiveness of this election or the resurgence of COVID-19. Harris promises a plan is in place if the Biden-Harris ticket wins.
“When we get elected there will be a national distribution of vaccine when God-willing when we have one and it will be free till then and a national plan for contact tracing.”
And with a record 3.9 million votes already cast in Georgia... Harris hopes on November 3rd more will be cast for Dems in the oval office, in the house and the senate.
“We need someone who has genuine desire and ability to unify this country,” Harris said.
Harris believes that voters have had enough of Trump's disruptive tactics and a record turnout in the election will make it clear.
