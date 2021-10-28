ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The parents of Kendrick Johnson say they're disappointed in the new investigation into their son's death.
On Thursday the Johnson's sat down exclusively with CBS46’s Hayley Mason to explain what has happened since.
Kendrick Johnson’s parents say it’s been more than seven months since their son’s case has been re-opened and they’re not satisfied.
The 17-year-old known as ‘KJ’ was found dead and bleeding, rolled up inside a gym matt inside the gym at Lowndes High School in Valdosta in January of 2013. A few classmates were questioned but never arrested. The Johnson family, local community members, and several forensic professionals have alleged a cover-up.
“We know Kendrick was murdered. We allegedly know who murdered Kendrick,” said Jacquelyn Johnson, Kendrick Johnson’s mother.
