ATLANTA (CBS46) — CBS46 was granted exclusive access inside the apartment building where two Atlanta Police officers were ambushed by a shooting suspect.
It all happened on the 8th floor of the Solace on Peachtree Apartments.
CBS46 was taken to the floor where the shootout took place. You can see a series of bullet holes in the wall and a door near the elevator.
It was that elevator where Officer Khuong Thai and Officer Joshua Lovreta were ambushed by a suspect with a gun. Officer Thai was struck and is currently recovering from his injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital.
