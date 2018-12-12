ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Dr. Stanley Pritchett came to Morris Brown College with an understand that the school had a deep and rich history of academic and civic success.
But, in 2006, it was struggling to keep its doors open.
The historically black college was school founded in 1881 by the African Methodist Episcopal Church to provide higher education for African Americans after the Civil War.
Receiving an education at Morris Brown paved the way for notable alumni including Alberta Williams King, the mother of Martin Luther King, Jr., civil rights leader Hosea Williams, and hundreds of educators, doctors, athletes, and business leaders.
However, financial impropriety by a previous leader at the school left it in dire condition. When Pritchett took the helm in 2006, the school was facing seven pending lawsuits, a looming foreclosure, and more than $30 million of debt.
“I came in in a kind of a stressful situation,” Pritchett told CBS46’s Hayley Mason in an exclusive interview after he announced his resignation. “That alone only allowed us to look forward and never look back,” he added.
Pritchett started his career as a teacher at Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta later retired as Deputy Superintendent in DeKalb County Schools in 2006. He says 30 days after his retirement from DeKalb County, he decided to accept a leadership role at Morris Brown, which would led to him becoming the 18th president of the Morris Brown College in 2010. The goal was to aggressively raise money to get the school out of debt, but the process would be slow.
“I was convinced that this was my calling to be able to come to Morris Brown College and provide leadership at a difficult time in the life of the college,” Pritchett said. “I felt like it was a calling, and I wanted to step up to and make a difference in an institution that has been a part of this community for so many years,” he continued.
He believes his biggest accomplishments include helping to pull Morris Brown out of bankruptcy in 2015, having more than $10 million dollars in debt forgiven by the U.S. Department of Education, launching capitol fundraising campaigns to raise millions, and restructuring the school.
Pritchett say he told the board of Trustees at Morris Brown during the summer, that this year would be his last at Morris Brown. At the time, he says he had not decided if it would occur during the school year or toward the end. He says he believes transitioning now will leave room for a new leader to come in before the next school year.
He takes pride in the fact the school never closed its the doors to students who were able to attend.
“Once the doors are closed, colleges have a tendency not to be able to come back,” Pritchett said. “So, as a result of that, that has been our mantra that we’ve had here at Morris Brown College, that you would never see our doors close. And, we have never closed the doors of the college. It has made a difference whether we had 50 students or 300 students or 2,000 students,” Pritchett said.
He says student interest in the school has not waned, but being unaccredited has prevented interested students from receiving federal financial aid.
“We have had a lot of people wanting to come to Morris Brown College, but because they were not eligible for financial aid, they were not able to come. So, as a result we would end up with 50 students 60 students. One year, we had over 200 students that were enrolled in Morris Brown College.”
He says the quality of the staff and academic curriculum has not been an issue in seeking re-accreditation. The school needs at least three positive audits and a recent history of financial stability. Finances have been the largest hurdle—one Pritchett was not able to fully overturn.
“What do you wish you could've accomplished while you were president?” Mason asked Pritchett. “The major area that I would say is accreditation,” Pritchett responded. “Morris Brown College could always meet most of the standards except for financial stability. That's the crutch that we are going to have to get over. If we can get over that then I think that we will be move back and be a premiere institution again.”
The school is still working on its application to become accredited by The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, one of six regional accreditation organizations recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
Still, Pritchett says 50% of Morris Brown students go on to graduate school after graduating with undergraduate degrees from the unaccredited school.
Jamila McQueen is one of about 50 students currently enrolled at Morris Brown. She came to the school from Alabama to study psychology. She is currently in her sophomore yea, matriculating as a traditional student.
She says she is shocked to learn Pritchett is leaving.
“Dr. Pritchett is my Morris Brown father. I call him that all the time,” McQueen said. “He’s been here when times were the most difficult, when a lot of people did decide to leave. Him passing the baton is him having our generation get ready to step forward,” she went on.
McQueen, who served as Miss Morris Brown College last school year, says her biggest concern as a student is rooted in the quest to regain accreditation. Still, she supports the school and faculty.
“Everything I have experienced here so far, I tell everybody, that I am grateful for the experience because I never thought I would be doing some of the things I have done,” McQueen said about the school.
George Hopkins came to Morris Brown from Florida in the late 1960s as a student on academic scholarship.
“I came to Atlanta not knowing anything about Morris Brown and they invested in me academically,” Hopkins told Mason. “I felt that among retiring and coming back to Atlanta it was my time to give back,” he continued.
Hopkins served several years as president of Morris Brown’s national alumni association. He is now secretary of the board of trustees, chaired by Bishop Reginald Thomas of the Sixth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. The board is tasked with finding a new president.
“We want someone who understands the landscape, who understands the accreditation process, who understands SACS to help us get from where we are today,” said Hopkins.
He says the school will be looking for an interim before securing a permanent leader.
“Right now, our commitment is to find a retired HBCU president or a retired president of any sort to come and work with Morris Brown for the next six months and during that begin the national search,” Hopkins said.
Pritchett says he hopes people will understand there is a need for historically black colleges and universities and will support them financially.
“As the college moves ahead, as I pass the baton, I hope that there would be a renewed interest, not only for getting a higher percentage of alumni to give back to the college, but also for other entities,” Pritchett said. “Because when Morris Brown is successful, The City of Atlanta is successful. When Morris Brown is successful, the State of Georgia is successful. When Morris brown is successful our entire community is successful,” Pritchett said.
Pritchett’s resignation is effective December 31, 2018. He says he plans to retire for good this time, but hopes to work with the new leader during the school’s transition.
