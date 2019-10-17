ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- After months of failing to answer questions from the media about his company’s controversial toxic-air emitting plants, Sterigenics President Phil Mcnabb dodged The Bulldog on Thursday.

“I’m not prepared for an interview right now," Mcnabb said.

Mcnabb appeared before members of the Cobb and Fulton County legislative delegations, facing questions of concern over the toxic-air emitting plant near Smyrna.

The plant has been temporarily shut down, while the company's plant in suburban Chicago has been shuttered. The last time company head Phil MacNabb was in town, he avoided reporters through a back door.

In response to Carlson’s repeated questioning, MacNabb repeated the responses he'd given to lawmakers.

In the hearing, MacNabb did his best to calm the waters, but lawmakers took the company and its leadership to task for its response to the crisis, as well as what appeared to many in the room to be a lack of knowledge of the area and its concerns.