DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Just days after getting into a knock-down, drag-out fight with a cafeteria worker, Cedar Grove High School Senior Rodrika Williams is speaking out for the first time and only to CBS46.
“This is my first time ever being involved in this, my first time being arrested,” Williams said. “If I get to go back to school, I’m kind of even nervous because will another person try to charge at me? Or will this happen again? I don’t want this to happen to another student.”
Williams said she was suspended for an incident she didn’t start. The food fight began over comments made about chicken wings and ranch dip.
“I asked her for the ranch and she gave it to me. I said thank you and she said, I hate that little disrespectful b****. I really didn’t believe she really said it, so I was like did you just call me a disrespectful b****? I thought if you took my thank you as disrespectful, I’m sorry. My bad. I didn’t mean to disrespect,” Williams said.
It was utter chaos in the cafeteria which can be seen in cell phone video circulating on social media. Both Williams and the cafeteria worker were later arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
“I was still shocked that a thank you escalated this fast. I don’t know if she was having a bad day or somebody else did something to her before I came and my thank you she thought was aggressive and she acted on it,” Williams said.
Williams said she had complained about the cafeteria worker’s attitude before and her mother thinks that may have triggered the incident.
“I feel like if this lady has been getting all these complaints all this time she should have been talked to or let go,” Williams Mother Keysha Mills said.
“I don’t have any hate towards her. I wish the best for her even though what happened. I just don’t want to be around that,” Williams said.
Williams is now awaiting a hearing to determine her future at the school. As for the cafeteria worker, CBS46 questioned the DeKalb County School District about her and they have essentially shut down communication in this case. They haven't provided her name and said they do not comment on personnel matters.
