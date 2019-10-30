DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- "I never expected anything like this, this is just crazy," said father Chris Hunt.
The Hunt family is coming to grips with now being homeless after a small piper plane crashed into their apartment on the morning of October 30th.
"I feel blessed my wife wasn't there when it happened. I feel blessed my son was at school and I was at work, but it's just, it's not a great feeling that we're going to have to figure something else out now, and this close to the holidays too," said Chris.
The plane was headed to North Carolina at around 10:30 a.m. before suddenly coming down and killing two people inside the aircraft.
No occupants were inside the apartments when the the plane crashed.
Chris said the family has only been at the apartment since May and that he was lucky to get the place.
"I was just thinking a couple of days ago about the airport nearby and I just figured it was completely safe, but always in the back of my mind that planes go down," said Chris.
Authorities have condemned the building and wouldn't let the Hunt's retrieve their cat or any belongings. The Red Cross is currently assisting four households who are displaced because of the crash, including the Hunt's.
Chris said he's not sure where the family will be sleeping now.
"We just got back from the Red Cross office they're gonna help us out for the next couple of nights with a room and stuff like that, but after that I'm really not sure."
Investigators have yet to release the identity of the two people killed, but say at least one of the deceased's family has been notified.
