ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Lucas and Kari Speakman are very happy to see police are steps closer to identifying the woman they said purposely coughed on their child.
"Wow that's amazing they got that," said Kari.
"The purple bag, target bag, red pants, shorts, yep," said Lucas.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy first brought you this story last week.
"This young girl comes up and starts coughing, and says co, coron, corona, and then just walks off laughing hysterically," said Lucas.
This happened while the family was walking around their block on 17 St & Village St in Atlantic Station.
The victim was the couple's 6-year-old son. The family said the woman was coughing at only arms length away.
#Exclusive new video shows the 'Atlantic Station Corona Cougher.' Police actively trying to identify the woman who the parents say deliberately coughed on their 6-year-old son. @cbs46 #coronavirus #CoronaVirusChallenge #coronachallenge #COVID19 #Atlantahttps://t.co/kovbc7mxLZ pic.twitter.com/O5dk9xAJ4a— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) April 14, 2020
Police believe this could be part of a social media challenge with people performing various rather unsavory acts and using #coronavirus challenge or #coronachallenge.
Even a health official overseas was a victim in a similar incident. Ireland's health minister Simon Harris has spoken out about two people doing the 'coronavirus challenge' approaching him in public and deliberately coughing in his face before walking away laughing.
Police are now asking for the public's help to identify the woman. They said they are taking this matter very seriously and do not want this type of behavior happening in the community.
The family is still reeling from such a distasteful act.
"That behavior is not ok, both for the safety of us receiving it and that person from some of the comments we've seen online on how people would react. You know that person's safety would also be at risk," said Lucas and Kari.
Anyone with information of the woman's identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com .
You can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
