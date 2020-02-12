EXCLUSIVE: Video shows burglars bust through pharmacy wall to steal pills

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Caught in the act, burglars bust through the walls of an Atlanta pharmacy, stealing bottles of drugs. Their every move was caught on surveillance video.
CBS46 got a hold of the exclusive video showing the moment at least two burglars broke through the wall of Trinity Health Mart Pharmacy.
One of them using a metal bar to shove medicine bottles off the shelves. You then see them crouching up and down aisles of pills with their faces covered.
Employees say they took narcotics, HIV medicine and insulin totaling more than $10,000.
“Some of the patients had to go a couple of days without the medication but we had to make sure we did our best to get everything sorted out,” said employee Divine Forteh.
Forteh also told CBS46 the burglars left behind water damage.
“They did hit a pipe right there and the whole pharmacy was flooded,” said Forteh.
Cameras at the nearby fast food restaurant captured the suspects getting away in a black car.
Forhteh believes the burglars have been to the pharmacy before because they knew exactly where to go once they busted through the wall.
Meantime, Atlanta police are still working this case.
If you have any information that can help this investigation call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-4477.
