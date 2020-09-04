ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The executive director of the Georgia Board of Nursing, Jim Cleghorn, is out after a decade fulfilling the role.
A board member confirmed to CBS46 Friday evening that, "The Board President sent an email to the members that Jim Cleghorn was no longer with the Secretary of State’s Office earlier today."
No details were provided as to whether Cleghorn resigned or was terminated. He was appointed executive director in August 2010, and served as the President of the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.
Stay with CBS46 as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.