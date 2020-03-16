ATLANTA (CBS46) - The City of Atlanta is limiting large gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak, banning agencies from accepting new applications for permits and special events.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an updated Executive Order prohibiting public gatherings and events of 50 or more persons within the City of Atlanta until March 31, 2020. The new Executive Order follows the latest Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
“We know that we need to take active measures to flatten the curve,” said Mayor Bottoms. “This is an unprecedented health crisis and social distancing is critical. We are following the latest CDC guidance and we will continue to follow the recommendations of our public health experts.”
The Mayor signed a second Executive Order requiring restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theatres, clubs, and other public gathering spots to limit their occupancy to no more than 50 people.
“I very much welcome the Mayor’s decision to decrease the number of people at public gatherings to be consistent with the most recent CDC recommendations,” said Doctor Carlos del Rio, a distinguished Professor of Medicine and Global Health at Emory University. “This is a good measure and I recommend everyone practice it. Today is 50, but tomorrow could be less. I am very happy to see the Mayor rapidly take the CDC guidance and urge people to take it seriously.”
Hospital cafeterias and nursing homes are not included in the Executive Order.
The Mayor signed a third Executive Order Monday temporarily halting the Atlanta Police Department and Department of Parks and Recreation from accepting new applications for permits and special events.
