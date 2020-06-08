ATLANTA (CBS46) – With fewer people willing to work at the polls and fewer precincts than usual in some counties, Georgia voters can expect to see long lines when they show up to vote in Tuesday’s presidential preference primary.
Twice delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the election also includes the general primary election, the nonpartisan general election, and a special election.
According to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Georgia voters have already set a record for voting in a primary election. More than 1 million voters cast absentee ballots, Raffensperger said. Another 325,000 voters took advantage of the 16-day in-person advance voting.
He expects as many as 400,000 Georgians to cast their votes in person Tuesday.
For voters who’ve received their absentee ballots, they have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to drop off their ballot at their county registrar’s office. Voters who requested absentee ballots but didn’t receive theirs should vote in person at their local precinct Tuesday.
“You can vote. They will check you off the system and disallow and nullify your absentee ballot,” Raffensperger said, “and then you can vote in person.”
Voters worried about the spread of the coronavirus at the polls can rest assured that voting can be done safely if social distancing protocols are followed, said Dr. Marybeth Sexton, assistant professor in the division of infectious diseases at Emory University School of Medicine.
She said voters and poll workers alike should wear masks – and wear them correctly.
“They [masks] really should cover both your mouth and your nose. They’re not as useful if they’re just over your mouth, and they certainly don’t help if you’ve got them pulled down around your neck or up over your head.”
She recommends that voters also bring their own hand sanitizer and their own ink pens for filling out forms.
Andra Gillespie, an Emory University associate professor of political science, addressed the impact the recent protests against police brutality might have on elections.
Gillespie said it’s important to remember that a good portion of the younger protesters haven’t yet registered to vote.
“These people won’t be able to translate their anger into voting because they didn’t meet the registration deadline that has already passed for this election,” she said, adding that she does anticipate large voter registration drives leading up to the November election.
Political watchers should prepare for a long night Tuesday. A new rule requires the state to start releasing results only after the last precinct has closed. One county has already announced it will close its polls at 8 p.m., Raffensperger said.
“I just don’t believe in releasing results while other people are out there actively voting,” he said.
Also, with new voting machines in Georgia along with a record number of absentee ballots to be counted, it could be days before some of the tightest races are decided.
Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
