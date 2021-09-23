LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Expect delays as Gwinnett County contractors work to build the new Interstate I-85 interchange at SR 324 and Gravel Springs Road. Crews will be paving ramp tie-ins at night on weekends starting in October.
The asphalt paving work requires the shutdown of the southbound shoulder of I-85 on weekends.
Work will last from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.
The overall project includes the installation of four new ramps from Gravel Springs Road, with turn lanes and traffic signals, sidewalks, sound barriers and retaining walls.
Asphalt paving is expected to be completed by Oct. 17. Overall construction is expected to be finalized by mid-year of 2022.
