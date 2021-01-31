One year after the first Covid-19 case in the U.S., one world-wide study showed that 86% of doctors believe that mental health issues and depression will be the biggest non-Covid-19 public health issue after the pandemic.
Government health data shows that about 1 in 5 Americans live with a mental illness – more than 50 million people.
“As a person’s stress level increases, then we see a lot of these mental health problems increase,” said Dr. Jason Dunn, a psychologist at Harbin Clinic.
Dr. Dunn said the pandemic has compounded mental health issues, and says many of his patients have come to him with a similar sentiment:
“The things that I used to be able to do that would kind of keep me going, I can’t really do that safely anywhere,” Dr. Dunn added.
Many doctors believe that mental health issues and depression will be the biggest non-Covid-19 public health issue after the pandemic.
“I think we just need to acknowledge that things are going to be different for a while,” Dr. Dunn said.
Other areas of concern for the coming year are an increase in violence, spousal or child abuse, suicides, and opioid abuse…things Dr. Dunn says are a direct result of the added stresses from the pandemic.
“Just mental and emotional fatigue that makes it harder for people to do the things they need to do to be healthy,” added Dr. Dunn.
Dr. Dunn said it’s helpful to have a mindset where you see opportunities within it, try something new, and stay connected in creative ways.
He said don't be afraid to reach out to friends, family and mental health professionals if you need help.
