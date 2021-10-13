ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An analysis by Zillow said rents have increased dramatically this year in Atlanta.
Tim Franzen, the economic director for AFSC, works with and helps struggling families and said the data doesn't shock him.
"Atlanta is arguably the worst place to live for a low-income working person," he said.
ORIGINAL STORY: Rents rise dramatically in 2021 in Atlanta, Blacks paying highest percentage of income
Longtime Atlanta resident Shonya Whitmire knows the hardships of finding an affordable place to live.
Whitmire currently lives in a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, but is facing eviction.
Meanwhile, she said new homes are popping up around her.
"Can't even afford to get one, I'm on disability, I can't afford to get nothing," she said. "I can afford to live just how I'm living."
The analysis also says Black households are spending the largest portion of what they make on rent, compared to other races.
"You cannot talk about economic justice without talking about racial justice," Franzen said.
