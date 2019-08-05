ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Is anywhere in Georgia safe amid mass shootings happening across the country? CBS46 spoke with a security expert who says it's impossible to be safe if you don't know when someone has plans to attack.
Brett Williams, who has worked with the FBI and Federal Prosecution, tells CBS46 the shootings are just too random. Both the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings happened at locations police consider a "soft target," which are vulnerable areas due to low security and easy access for a shooter.
Homeland Security has a resource guide online that says, business owners should disperse to employees to plan, prepare and protect in case of an active shooter.
Williams says “If someone wants to shoot somebody and is willing to give their life, how can you defend against that?" Adding, “We need to stay away from the word solution because that suggest somehow, we are going to solve this problem forever instead of manage the problem.”
These mass shootings will continue to be an issue and possibly a greater issue says Williams.
