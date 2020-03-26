ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For more than 20-years, Gordy Powell with Georgia Clean has been disinfecting infectious diseases found inside homes, businesses and public places.
“Once it has been cleaned, disinfected, sanitized and everything it is only good until the next person walks in and sneezes and re-infects the environment,” Powell said.
Powell has been certified to treat the novel Coronavirus and said he has been inundated with requests for service.
“It has been 99% of the time talking people off the edge of the cliff,” Powell said.
Most of the service calls are from people requesting a pre-treatment for COVID-19. Something he said is unnecessary unless that has been exposure to a confirmed case of the virus.
“It seems like about two weeks ago we got a new onslaught of new COVID-19 decontamination companies that weren’t there a month ago,” Powell said.
now some companies claiming to be Coronavirus experts are charging thousands of dollars to pre-clean.
Mark Cornelius is an emergency mitigation instructor who said pre-cleaning is for the most part an unnecessary expense.
“What I’m seeing going on is just a rush to clean things,” Cornelius said. “You can come in and clean all you want, but the moment you walk out and go to the grocery store and touch a shopping cart, pick up a box or whatever you’re going to come back in and cross contaminate the structure that was just cleaned.”
if you do have a confirmed case of Coronavirus at home or the office and you want to disinfect, check to make sure the company you hire has a history of infectious disease management and has the documentation to back it up.
