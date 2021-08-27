ATLANTA (CBS46) — Experts are worried about a “twindemic” threat as Covid-19 cases are filling hospitals as we head into flu season.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the 2020 flu season was the most mild on record, and the agency also says folks will need a Covid-19 booster for better protection.
For many, that third shot falls around flu season.
Until a few months ago, scientists did not want overlap the shots, but that changed once more research was completed.
"Because we were just rolling this out to lots of people, we really wanted to be pure in knowing that if you had a reaction, it was due to the Covid vaccine and not from something else," said Dr. Amy Crawford-Faucher, with Allegheny Health Network.
Now, Crawford-Faucher says it's OK to get them around the same time, but to talk to your doctor if you have any questions. The CDC says, typically, the flu season peaks between December and February and can last as late as May.
Infectious disease specialists are urging folks to get the flu shot because it is very unlikely that we will see a repeat winter with low flu cases.
“We were working from home, we were doing school from home, we were limiting the number of contacts, we all were masking, obviously, that has changed and will probably remain changed going into this winter,” said Dr. Graham Snyder, of UPMC.
