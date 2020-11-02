Experts warn of voter intimidation at the polls on Election Day, plus how you can protect your vote.

On the eve of Election Day voters are being reminded of their rights and that includes casting a ballot without any type of interference.

"They don't need to stand for this, if they see these types of groups intimidating voters at election centers, they can tell an on-site elections official," Dr. Roudabeth Kishi of the ACLED.

"What they're doing is interfering with the very thing that makes America and this United States which is the right for us to self-govern, to speak-- they're trying to shut other people up," said Attorney Bret Williams of BRW Law Group.

Election fraud and voting rights concerns can be reported to the US Attorney's Office or FBI.

"If it comes to something that is immediate and local, then contact police or local authorities," said Williams.

