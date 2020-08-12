ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Since the start of the pandemic, Zoom and other video conferencing software companies have seen demand skyrocket. As students transition back to class, many remotely, the discussion of safety while online is top-of-mind for parents.
Cyber experts are warning of a threat of "zoom bombing." Think a photobomb - when someone uninvited jumps into your picture - for video conferencing. Zoom bombers are uninvited users who join a video call, often with the goal of sharing profane or hate content and creating chaos.
With some simple steps, like setting up a meeting password or using a lobby or preview-before-joining feature, zoom bombers can be prevented. Also, cyber experts say keep your software current so you don't suffer from any known issues.
CBS46 reached out to school districts across metro-Atlanta to hear how they are preventing 'zoom-bombing' in the classroom.
Fulton County Schools
"Taking lessons learned from the spring remote learning period, Fulton County Schools streamlined our online platform to be more consistent and safe. As a result, Fulton County Schools will be using Microsoft Office collaboration and productivity tools, including TEAMs for a more secure connection between teachers and students during virtual meetings. Other platforms, including Zoom, are not supported nor encourage for virtual meetings."
Atlanta Public Schools
Keeping students safe online is a top priority for APS. We educate both staff and students on how to stay safe online, and be responsible digital citizens. Listed below are some of the security measures we have implemented to keep students safe while using Zoom for virtual learning:
- Students cannot create virtual meetings. Students are required to join virtual classes as participants using their APS email address.
- Student display names in virtual classrooms are imported from an APS application. Students cannot change their display names in the virtual classroom.
- Teachers are required to sign into Zoom using their APS username and password.
- Teachers have the ability lock meetings, use waiting rooms, and remove participants to avoid unwanted visitors.
- Teachers have the ability to control screen sharing and video among students in the virtual class.
- APS has web filtering to block inappropriate content, and computer anti-virus on all district devices provided to students.
APS is committed to providing a secure learning environment for all our students. A safer and more productive digital world for our students is a shared vision amongst staff and faculty. We continuously collaborate, evaluate, and assess to ensure the Internet safety of our students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.