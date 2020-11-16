As the country sees another spike in positive COVID-19 cases, experts are noticing that Latinos are contributing to the increase.
The rise in numbers is not surprising for Georgia Latin community leaders. Latinos make up a large percentage of essential workers, working on-location jobs, while others work from home.
According to Emory Assistant Professor of Hospital Medicine, Dr. Ingrid Pinzon, the Latin culture is also to blame.
“We are touchy people. We kiss, we hug, we share food, and we don’t believe,” Dr. Pinzon said.
Pinzon said a lot of Latin patients going into Emory Hospital are older, and that their families don’t start believing in the virus until it is too late. Which is why Latin organizations across Metro Atlanta have started campaigns to educate the Spanish-speaking public.
The Latin American Association, for example, has worked with local businesses on educating their staff about COVID-19 and how to take the necessary precautions.
For more information on COVID-19 and local support for Latinos during this pandemic, visit: Latino Community Fund Georgia
