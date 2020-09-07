SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) Crews battled a transformer fire at a Cobb County power plant late Sunday night and into the early morning hours.
According to Georgia Power, the fire was within the switchyard at Plant McDonough on South Cobb Drive in Smyrna but there was no fire inside the plant structure itself.
No injuries were sustained.
We have confirmed that there is a transformer fire contained within the switchyard at Plant McDonough tonight – there is no fire inside the plant structure itself. There are no known injuries & fire dept. is onsite. 1/2— Georgia Power (@GeorgiaPower) September 7, 2020
Photos on social media showed huge plumes of smoke in the sky.
September 7, 2020
