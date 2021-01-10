Officials are working to determine what caused an explosion at a DeKalb County elementary school on Sunday morning.
The call came in around 11 a.m.
Someone reported an explosion at Hawthorne Elementary School, located at 2535 Caladium Drive.
DeKalb County fire officials said there was damage to the school's roof and damage to concrete blocks on the side of the school. There were no injuries.
CBS46 interviewed a nearby resident who said the explosion shook his home.
There were several fire trucks and Atlanta Gas Light personnel in the area investigating the cause.
Firefighters said the explosion may have happened in a boiler room behind the cafeteria.
According to Atlanta Gas Light, a boiler at the school was not working properly.
Once the school makes repairs to the boiler, an Atlanta Gas Light employee will complete a safety inspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.