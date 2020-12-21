Fire crews will work well into the evening to extinguish a blaze at an apartment complex on the 2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing.
Two people have suffered burn injuries, and one woman went into labor during the commotion. All three individuals were transported to an area hospital for medical attention.
The explosive fire damaged at least one building of the Dunwoody Village Apartment complex.
A DeKalb Fire PIO says Atlanta Gas Light was at the location around 2:30 p.m. repairing a gas leak that may have been caused by nearby construction. The gas company later confirmed a line had been damaged during an unrelated construction project.
Atlanta Gas Light issued the following statement:
"Two Atlanta Gas Light field service employees sustained injuries while responding to an incident at a Dunwoody apartment complex where a contracting firm working on a project unrelated to our company damaged one of our lines.
We are coordinating with emergency management personnel to secure the scene. As a safety precaution, natural gas service was turned off to the area, impacting approximately 425 customers. Our crews will be working into the night to restore service as safely and swiftly as possible. At this time, we anticipate returning service to customers beginning Tuesday. We will continue to provide updates as they become available, and we encourage customers to visit www.AtlantaGasLight.com for more information."
Residents say the situation could have been worse.
"I was like what is going on. I went downstairs and my dad was like yes, I felt that too," said Jabea Joe who lives two minutes away. "I went up there and saw people crying because they lost their homes, stretchers being taken out." she continued.
{Capt. Dion Bentley // Dekalb Co. Fire}
"We were out there on scene with charge hose lines ready and were able to go into action quickly," said DeKalb Capt. Dion Bentley.
While making the gas line repair, a fire somehow ignited causing the explosion around 4:30 p.m.
"The flames, fire, once it caught the gas line, it was a lot of heat, a lot of fire," added Capt. Bentley.
The apartment complex sent residents the following letter:
