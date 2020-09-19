POLK COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—Polk County deputies are investigating explosives found inside of a home.
According to a Facebook post, officers were dispatched to Formby Trail to investigate reports of a person shot on September 18.
When units arrived, they located a man suffering from wounds police indicated may have happened from an explosive device.
The man was airlifted to a trauma facility in an unknown condition.
Investigators later found an additional explosive ordinance inside the home on Formby Trail.
Polk County police wrote both the GBI and FBI are assisting in the investigation.
Any information on the incident is asked to contact the the Polk County Police Department at (770) 748-7331.
