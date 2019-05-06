ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A major construction project scheduled to begin in 2023 would add two express lanes in both directions along the northern portion of I-285.
The $4.2 billion project would add two express lanes in both directions on I-285 from the I-75 corridor (Cloverleaf) to I-85 (Spaghetti Junction). There are also improvements scheduled to Georgia 400.
The Georgia Department of Transportation says as many as 240,000 vehicles travel across the 4.3 mile stretch of roadway every weekday and the new lanes would help to alleviate the congestion.
Several community meetings will take place to further explain the details of the project.
Those meetings are scheduled for:
May 14 (12 p.m. to 2 p.m.) Clarion Conference Center in Doraville
May 14 (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Chamblee First United Methodist Church
May 15 (12 p.m. to 2 p.m.) St Luke's Presbyterian Church
May 21 (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Smyrna Community Center
May 22 (12 p.m. to 2 p.m.) Hilton Atlanta Perimeter Suites
May 22 (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Dunwoody City Hall
May 23 (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Brookhaven City Hall
Meanwhile, construction isn't slated to begin on the project until 2023 and work is expected to be completed in 2028.
