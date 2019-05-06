USA - Atlanta - Slow commuter traffic on the interstate

Near the junction of the 400 to Buckhead, the 401 highway divides and splits during afternoon rush-hour traffic which slows and builds up so that vehicles and cars back-up as they head home and out of Downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The inner median is coned off during some construction work which slows the traffic even more. Crossing the 5-lane road comes a train of Atlanta's own mass-transit system, the MARTA network and it approaches the overpass with care. We see the infrastructure of a modern metropolis at the busiest time of day when the exodus to get home puts the roads and feeder lanes under the most pressure. Fortunately, the weather is fine with good visibility making drivers' journeys a little shorter and more tolerable but it shows too America??s habit and dependency on car culture. (Photo by In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A major construction project scheduled to begin in 2023 would add two express lanes in both directions along the northern portion of I-285.

The $4.2 billion project would add two express lanes in both directions on I-285 from the I-75 corridor (Cloverleaf) to I-85 (Spaghetti Junction). There are also improvements scheduled to Georgia 400.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says as many as 240,000 vehicles travel across the 4.3 mile stretch of roadway every weekday and the new lanes would help to alleviate the congestion.

Several community meetings will take place to further explain the details of the project.

Those meetings are scheduled for:

May 14 (12 p.m. to 2 p.m.) Clarion Conference Center in Doraville

May 14 (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Chamblee First United Methodist Church

May 15 (12 p.m. to 2 p.m.) St Luke's Presbyterian Church

May 21 (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Smyrna Community Center

May 22 (12 p.m. to 2 p.m.) Hilton Atlanta Perimeter Suites

May 22 (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Dunwoody City Hall

May 23 (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Brookhaven City Hall

Meanwhile, construction isn't slated to begin on the project until 2023 and work is expected to be completed in 2028.

