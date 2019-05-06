Near the junction of the 400 to Buckhead, the 401 highway divides and splits during afternoon rush-hour traffic which slows and builds up so that vehicles and cars back-up as they head home and out of Downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The inner median is coned off during some construction work which slows the traffic even more. Crossing the 5-lane road comes a train of Atlanta's own mass-transit system, the MARTA network and it approaches the overpass with care. We see the infrastructure of a modern metropolis at the busiest time of day when the exodus to get home puts the roads and feeder lanes under the most pressure. Fortunately, the weather is fine with good visibility making drivers' journeys a little shorter and more tolerable but it shows too America??s habit and dependency on car culture. (Photo by In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images)