GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett County Solicitors General's Office has had enough of the ongoing crimes at several extended stays across the county.
As a result, hotels such as Extended Stay America near Gwinnett Place Mall and Country Inn and Suites on Jimmy Carter Boulevard were told to address the pervasiveness of crime and other ordinance issues.
"Our primary concerns is for the families, many in transition and with children, seniors, and person with disabilities, that are living in these facilities," said Solicitor's Office Investigator Curtis Clemons.
Most every hotel contacted the office and ensured they were in compliance, except for Red Roof Inn and its associated hotels across Norcross and Suwanee. Those hotels "were determined to have unacceptably high crime rates."
The Solicitor General's Office says it will continue to pursue hotels where crime continues to be an issue and "fail to provide a safe environment for their guests or adhere to county and municipal ordinances for proper aesthetic maintenance and services to their customers."
