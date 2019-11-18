GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- People in one local city fear new hotel regulations could leave them homeless.
Just when Rhonda Hayes thought things couldn’t get worse, they did.
“Yes, I’m worried to death,” Hayes said.
She’s been living in an extended-stay hotel for two years; but fears she could soon be kicked to the curb.
“All I want to do is be left alone and let me stay in my place of living,” Hayes said.
Recent news reports revealed that Gainesvill city leaders proposed a plan to limit the length of time one could stay in any hotel to under 30-days.
“This place right here is home to me, it has been home to me and I’d like to keep it,” Pendley said.
It’s a troubling thought for 90-year-old Clifton Pendley. He’s lived in the HomeTowne Studios for the past seven years.
“It’s kind of disheartening. You don’t know whether to get up and throw your stuff out the door and say come and get it or what not to do,” Pendley said.
So CBS46 contacted Gainesville City Manager Brian Lackey who said their focus is on bringing extended stay hotels up to code, not kicking people out.
That’s music to Pendley’s ears. He can only hope the city is as faithful as he is.
“I hope surely to goodness they can have compassion,” Pendley said.
Lackey said news reports prior to this one, have not been accurate. He said they are not introducing new time limitations and the last thing they want to do is force people out.
The City Manager said his focus is to make improvements to older extended stay hotels where there might be safety concerns. City Council will vote on the measure on December 17.
