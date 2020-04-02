GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Rent is due and countless Georgians do NOT have the money to pay it since the coronavirus pandemic has caused layoffs and shutdowns.
“She told me my job is on hold because of the coronavirus, but hold doesn’t put food in my belly or pay for this room,” said one man, who did not want to be identified.
He has lived at an Intown Suites Extended Stay in Norcross for nearly two years. Now that he has lost his income, he can no longer make the weekly payments.
“My biggest fear is being homeless of course, again,” he said.
The United Way of Greater Atlanta estimates between 10 and 30,000 families live in extended stays.
If you have lived in an extended stay for at least 90 days, attorney Stefanie Sparks said you do have tenants’ rights.
“That means that a landlord has to go through proper eviction procedures in order to remove you from the premises,” she explained.
Right now, courts are not hearing eviction cases, which is buying tenants some time.
“While the landlord can file, and we do recommend individuals file answers within seven days, as is the law, we would say that there is some wiggle room right now in terms of hearings.”
But what if management tries to throw you out?
“If they call the police, you should tell the police, ‘no this is incorrect,’” Sparks said. "We’re hoping law enforcement are watching this segment so they’re aware that these tenants do have rights and they should be not forcibly removed from the property.”
For those who have lived in extended stays for less than 90 days, Sparks recommends reaching out to management to try to work something out. If you make any payments, make sure to get a receipt.
CBS46 reached out to Intown Suites and was given the following statement:
“We are exploring all options to support our guests during these unprecedented times while seeking to ensure we can continue effectively running our establishments, provide outstanding service to all in-house guests and pay our staff, who are taking extraordinary measures to ensure our properties are kept safe and clean.”
