Tenants who cannot pay their rent due to COVID-19 will have a longer grace period.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed an extension to the eviction moratorium.
The moratorium was scheduled to expire on March 31, 2021, and is now extended through June 30, 2021.
Preventing evictions is vital in helping stop the spread of COVID-19.
This helps keep people in their homes and out of crowded settings, such as homeless shelters.
The order can be found here.
