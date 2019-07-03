ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Fire officials are investigating an overnight fire that cause extensive damage to a home on Proctor Street.
Firefighters were dispatched to the home around 1 a.m., Wednesday.
The home had extensive damage and there were no injuries.
A police officer at the scene reports it appeared the home is vacant.
