No injuries were reported after an exterior wall of a business collapsed Wednesday afternoon in the Old 4th Ward.
Atlanta Fire says the partial wall collapse occurred after a crack was observed. The crack is a result of adjacent construction on the 400 block of Edgewood. As a precaution the building the building was evacuated.
An exterior wall collapsed this afternoon at the same building where a large crack suddenly appeared yesterday. 479 Edgewood Ave. Thankfully, AFRD evacuated all businesses yesterday & deemed it unsafe to enter. No reports of injury. Still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/SbFWHOu7w1— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) December 2, 2020
Atlanta Fire units are on scene at 483 Edgewood Ave (Edgewood Diner and the former Soundtable Bar) accessing the building for stability after a large crack appeared this afternoon. Structure has been evacuated at this time. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/TDgZSOpG9c— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) December 1, 2020
