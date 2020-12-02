No injuries were reported after an exterior wall of a business collapsed Wednesday afternoon in the Old 4th Ward.

Atlanta Fire says the partial wall collapse occurred after a crack was observed. The crack is a result of adjacent construction on the 400 block of Edgewood. As a precaution the building the building was evacuated.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.