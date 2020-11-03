The polls opened in Gwinnett County just after sunrise Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. Seconds later, a line of excited voters started pouring in.
“It’s a very important election today definitely the most important one in my lifetime,” Brent Inman told CBS46 News.
Inman was the first person to cast his ballot at the First United Methodist Church in Lawrenceville Tuesday morning. He brought a jacket to beat the cold, and a mask to fend off the coronavirus.
“It was pretty smooth, they had it all together down here,” Inman explained.
Smooth and safe because Gwinnett County election officials increased safety protocols this year. Voters were asked to stay 6 feet apart. They were given a disposable stylus to use while voting, and poll workers were wiping down touch screens after each use.
However, as the hours grew, the lines dwindled in Gwinnett County. The county’s police department explained the low voter turnout didn’t stop them from sticking to their action plan.
“We’ve added manpower for today specifically and for the days after the election so that we would not only have enough people to answer calls but, also have people at each polling location or near each polling location so that if there is a problem we can respond,” Cpl. Collin Flynn of the Gwinnett County Police Department told CBS46 News.
Cpl. Flynn added for now the added manpower is just a precautionary measure. He explained at the moment the department has seen no credible threat targeting a polling location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.