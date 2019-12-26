BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) A major with the Brookhaven Police Department is celebrating an extra special Christmas holiday after she tracked down her three biological brothers, all living in metro Atlanta.
Major Linda Burke, 57, who was adopted at birth, set out to locate her biological parents earlier this year, only to find that her biological mother lived in Brookhaven and had passed away in 1970.
Major Burke continued to investigate and found that she had three half-brothers named Bruce, Danny and Jeff Koshkin and two of them lived in Brookhaven. Amazingly enough, two of the brothers also worked in public safety in DeKalb County. All three were graduates of Cross Keys High School.
Burke found out the names of her brothers and worked up the nerve to text her brother, Bruce. Although she says she was so nervous and deleted the message twice, she finally sent it. Bruce, who served in various law enforcement capacities in DeKalb County since 1985, called it the "greatest day of my life!"
“She’s the sister I always wanted. She filled a void I didn’t even know that I had” continued Bruce. He credits Linda with bringing the brothers closer.
Since first meeting in July, the four siblings have left their mark around Atlanta with visits to the Georgia Aquarium and several trips to SunTrust Park to cheer on the Braves.
Check out more pictures below (Can't see the photos? Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.