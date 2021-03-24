Hylton Casting is seeking extras for a CW television pilot called Naomi.
It is set to film In Atlanta, GA from April 6, 2021- April 24, 2021.
If cast the rate is $88 for eight hours.
All people hired are required to get a COVID-19 test.
To apply, click here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.