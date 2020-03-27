DAHLONEGA, Ga. (CBS46) - Alisha Fisher is an extreme couponer. In fact, the mother of two is in a coupon club.
But the metro Atlanta coupon queen, isn't hoarding groceries and goods amid the coronavirus pandemic; she's giving them to families in need for free.
“I always want to make sure everyone is taken care of,” said Fisher.
Fisher said she does it, to help restore faith in humanity and to inspire others to pay it forward.
“ I want my kids to live in a world, where they know that they’re always going to be that person and that kindness and love out there,” said Fisher.
Fisher said she’s made 199 packages so far, this year.
One of the recipients of her care packages, called her and angel.
“Hard times and stuff, you just get emotional when people bring stuff over to you like that,” said Annie Andred.
If you need her help, you can reach her at Chainsofkindness2@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.