BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) MARTA is reporting extreme delays for north and southbound commuters at the Brookhaven station.
MARTA says police are currently on the scene of an emergency situation at the Brookhaven station and that's causing delays for trains. MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher told CBS46 that the initial call was a trespasser near the tracks and it caused a power outage to the rails.
A bus bridge has been set up to help riders through. Shuttle buses will board from the following bus stops: Brookhaven-route 110, Lindbergh-route 39, Chamblee-route 19, & Lenox-route 27.
Update: Extreme delays continuing on the N/S line, due to an emergency situation SB near Brookhaven. Emergency crews on site. Shuttle buses will board from the following bus stops: Brookhaven- route 110, Lindbergh- route 39, Chamblee- rout... https://t.co/HbTVmAAdkp— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) May 12, 2020
No word on when the situation is expected to be resolved.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.