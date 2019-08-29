"Extremely dangerous" Hurricane Dorian bears down on Bahamas

MIAMI (CBS46) -- Hurricane Dorian is being described as an "extremely dangerous" storm as it moves towards the Bahamas and eventually the U.S. mainland.
There is still a great deal of uncertainty with Dorian's track. The current forecast cone stretches from roughly Brunswick, Georgia to Key West, Florida by days 4 and 5.
As of 8 a.m. on Friday, the storm was located about 255 miles east of the southeastern Bahamas and about 530 miles from the northwestern Bahamas. Maximum sustained winds were set at 110 miles per hour with higher gusts. Dorian is currently a Category 2 hurricane, but that is expected to change.
A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the northwestern Bahamas.
WATCH: Latest update with meteorologists Rodney Harris and Molly McCollum
Here are the 5 AM AST/EDT August 30 Key Messages for Hurricane #Dorian. A prolonged period of hazardous weather conditions that could last for a couple of days is possible across parts of Florida early next week. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for more info. pic.twitter.com/5n4nGwYNfB— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2019
Latest info
Hurricane Dorian is expected to begin a west-northwestward to westward motion on Friday night and should continue on that track through the weekend. On that forecast track, the system should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas on Thursday and Friday night and move over the northwestern Bahamas Saturday through Sunday.
The National Hurricane Center said strengthening is expected during the next few days and the system should become a major hurricane on Friday. (A major hurricane means Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.)
The NHC said the storm was likely to remain an extremely dangerous storm as it passes the Bahamas and takes aim at the Florida coast.
The National Hurricane Center said it's important to not focus on the exact track from the NHC four and five days out. This is because "typical forecast errors at days 4 and 5 are around 155 and 205 miles, respectively," the NHC said.
The current estimate for landfall is somewhere on the Florida Treasure Coast approximately Monday afternoon.
What to expect in Atlanta
The worst from Dorian is expected to stay south of north Georgia. However, the forecast for Labor Day and into next week is still unknown and will largely depend on the path Hurricane Dorian ultimately takes.
2019 Atlantic season
Dorian is the second hurricane to develop this hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is September, and the end of hurricane season is Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.