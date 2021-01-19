Gwinnett County officials are on alert after a series of "extremist-driven" text messages and emails began circulating throughout the county.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s office did not release a copy of the text or email messages to CBS46, however, a sheriff spokesperson noted the department is working with other agencies to investigate the potential “extremist-driven and riotous activity” messages.
A sheriff spokesperson said the messages were vague and claimed that there would be some type of “unruly behavior” in Gwinnett County, and the messages went on to state someone inside of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s office wrote the messages.
The spokesperson said the allegations claiming someone from the sheriff’s office authored the message is false and not credible.
In a statement released Monday, Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor said, “Our office has been made aware of communications circulating via text messages and email regarding extremist activities”. The communications do not represent the intel or briefings associated with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s office.”
A Gwinnett County Sheriff spokesperson confirmed Gwinnett County officials have safety measures in place in the event of unruly or dangerous acts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.