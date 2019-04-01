DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) One of Atlanta’s biggest eyesores is in the spotlight again.
Mike Davis is Chief of Staff for DeKalb County Commissioner Nancy Jester and said the old rundown Presidential Hotel near Spaghetti Junction lies in their district and will soon be re-developed into senior housing.
“For us we finally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Davis said.
The property was purchased by Peacock Partnership several months ago, and the company has plans to revitalize the area. But before that happens, Hollywood has taken over the eyesore.
“Well this is a very popular location for filming. A lot of studios have come wanting to use this location because it’s an interesting looking building,” Davis said.
The old building on Presidential Parkway has been turned into a movie set for the filming of Zombieland 2, starring Woody Harrelson.
“If you look at all the permits that are required, the sewer permits and the building permits and the zoning changes all of that has to happen before they can move forward and all of that is happening while the movie is being filmed here, so it’s not holding things up as badly as it may seem,” Davis said. “We’re told that sometime in May they will start construction. They will be rehabbing the building.”
Davis said they received numerous proposals for the site, including a plan to turn this building into a giant coke can. It was decided senior living was the best option.
“This has been an eyesore for a long, long time and we’re really excited to have something moving forward that in the end will be well worth the wait,” Davis said.
