ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a ground stop for all flight arrivals into Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.

The FAA had ordered the stop on arrivals earlier Friday morning due to rain and thunderstorms. Travelers should check with their airlines to see if their flights are still on schedule coming into Hartsfield-Jackson International.

