ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a ground stop for all flight arrivals into Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.
The FAA had ordered the stop on arrivals earlier Friday morning due to rain and thunderstorms. Travelers should check with their airlines to see if their flights are still on schedule coming into Hartsfield-Jackson International.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
✈️Traffic Report: ☁️ delays possible today from @BostonLogan to @BWI_Airport, @Reagan_Airport, @Dulles_Airport and in @flySFO. ⛈️ at @ATLairport and over the Gulf. Heavy post-holiday traffic at East Coast and ski country airports. https://t.co/6SfCVdlLho pic.twitter.com/VJbeJmJjJE— The FAA (@FAANews) January 3, 2020
