The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed a $27,500 civil penalty against a Delta Air Lines passenger who allegedly interfered and assaulted a flight attendant on a flight from Miami to Atlanta last year.
According to the FAA, a Delta flight had to return to the gate in Miami when two passengers refused to follow flight attendant instructions including wearing a mask. At the gate, flight attendants asked the two passengers to leave the plane. One of the passengers ignored the flight attendant's instructions, yelled expletives at a flight attendant and struck the flight attendant under her left eye.
Federal law bans anyone from interfering with the aircraft crew or their instructions and leaves passengers who violate the laws subject to civil and possible criminal penalties.
The FAA said the passenger, who wasn't identified, has 30 days after receiving the proposed fine to respond to the agency's proposed fine.
