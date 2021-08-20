ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Federal Aviation Administration reached a new record Thursday, levying civil penalties against 34 alleged unruly airline passengers.
The FAA proposed $531,545 in fines bringing the year's total to more than $1 million dollars in penalties.
"Since Jan. 1, 2021, the FAA has received approximately 3,889 reports of unruly behavior by passengers, including about 2,867 reports of passengers refusing to comply with the federal facemask mandate." said the agency in a statement.
Among the new cases announced, three were flights departing from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, with combined fines just under $50,000.
One passenger is being fined $30,000 for interfering with flight attendants' deplaning process on an early January flight from Atlanta to New York.
"He attempted to gain entry to the flight deck by physically assaulting two flight attendants, threatening to kill one of them, and demanding them to open the door." said the FAA in reference to the passenger's alleged behavior.
Two other passengers flying from Atlanta last spring were fined $9,000 and $10,500 each for allegedly refusing to comply with the airline's facemask mandate.
The fines are both a part of the FAA's Zero Tolerance campaign against unruly passengers.
Earlier in August, the agency asked airports to coordinate more closely with local law enforcement to prosecute these cases. The FAA does not have the authority to criminally prosecute unruly passengers.
Federal law does prohibits interfering with aircraft crew or physically assaulting or threatening to assault aircraft crew or anyone else on board. Passengers can receive criminal fines and jail time for such offenses.
As a reminder, if you're traveling, masks are still required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, out of and within the United States.
The FAA said the 34 passengers fined have 30 days after receiving their enforcement letters to respond to the agency.
