ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “I heard you need a mask because things are getting pretty serious with the coronavirus,” said Marcia Travis who went to great lengths to obtain a face mask.
Though there is not a face mask in site at hardware stores across Atlanta as the CDC warns of a coming coronavirus pandemic.
“We have no masks whatsoever," said a worker at Home Depot who said they and a lot of other stores are struggling to keep face masks of any kind in stock.
Many in public are choosing to protect themselves with any mask available. Infectious disease consultant Dr Jospeh Halvik said many are choosing wrong options.
Dr. Halvik said surgical masks and painters masks will not stop you from contracting respiratory viruses like the coronavirus; health professionals added that infection probability is down to distance.
“Am I in an infectious range?” asked CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy as he stood just feet away from Dr. Halvik.
"Yeah, if we are real close within three feet, theoretically we are," said Dr. Halvik.
The CDC recommends the N95 mask because of its ability to filter out smaller particles, but buying those in the city are like unicorns.
“I couldn't find anything locally. I started looking online and the prices were exorbitant,” said Travis.
So the big question...should people be running out and getting masks?
"I think it's not going to be very helpful to the general public at this time,” said Dr. Halvik.
Professionals said they are also worried about stock levels of the N95 masks for those that need them the most, professionals on the front line.
As the masks need to be medically fitted, be the correct size, and for the wearer not to have even one day of hair growth for them to work effectively -- people won't be able to achieve this at home.
Dr. Halvik said the public's best defense is still cleaning your hands and having a healthy immune system.
