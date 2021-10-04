ATLANTA (CBS46) — Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp appear to be down right now around the United States and beyond
Reports began flooding social media around 11:45 a.m. ET, according to DownDetector.com.
Facebook tweeted at 12:22 p.m. that they are aware of the situation and are working on it.
We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.— Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021
Check back for updates.
